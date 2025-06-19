Roy Loudenslager

A lifelong farmer, Roy A. Loudenslager, age 89, of Marion, died on June 14, 2025, with his loving family by his side.

Roy’s visiting hours are 4-7 p.m. Friday at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Church St., Marion, OH. Services will also be held there at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. For those unable to attend his funeral service on Saturday, a recording will be posted on the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH later that day. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Roy’s family. To read his full obituary and share one’s condolences, visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

