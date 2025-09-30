On Sept. 26, 2025, Rosa Frisch, age 93, went home to be with the Lord, her Savior. She passed away quietly with the support of her family in her Harpster home. Linda (Ned Ellis), Norman Frisch (Ann King), Steve Frisch (Sharon Dyer), Diane (Richard Howell), Bonnie (Dave Wolfe ), Teresa Frisch, Jeff Frisch (Kim Dible), Brenda Frisch, Lisa (Chris Vaught), Amy (Dan Brown). Her ten children provided home care the last few months of her life. Survivors include 10 Children, 20 Grandchildren, 23 Great grandchildren, 2 Great-great grandchildren.

Donations can be made to the Pitt Township Fire Department, Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic church (previously known as Saint Peter’s) where Rosie was a lifelong member, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 East Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM Thurs. Oct. 2, 2025 in Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church with Father Savio Manavalan OFM Conv. and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7PM Wed. Oct. 1, 2025 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic Prayer Service at 7PM.

