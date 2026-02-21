Ronette Cheney, 63, passed away Feb. 12, 2026.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at noon March 7 at Community Bible Church, 22022 U.S. 68, Arlington, OH 45814. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service March 7.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ronette’s memory may be directed to the church or to EverGrowing Ministries, 1031 Brenda Court, Findlay OH 45840. Entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast.

