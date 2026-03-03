Ronald L. Grandstaff, age 87, of Sycamore, passed away Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Ronald Grandstaff is 2 p.m. Thursday at Sycamore United Church of Christ with Pastor Darrin Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

