Ronald Aurand

Posted on December 16, 2025
SYCAMORE — Ronald E. Aurand, age 79, of rural Sycamore, died at 6:13 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at home.

A memorial service for Ron is 11 a.m. Friday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor David Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow at Seneca Memory Gardens, Tiffin. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home before the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Young Farmers Scholarship Fund in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made to wal-tonmoorefuneralhome.com.

