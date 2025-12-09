Rodney Swinehart

Rodney E. Swinehart, age 75, of Keizer, Oregon, died peacefully Dec. 2, 2025, surrounded by family and his care team.

A memorial service for Rod will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Rod asked that donations be made to Tunnels to Towers, a nonprofit honoring heroes of 9/11.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to his incredible care team at Mark Comfort Homes: Divine, Peter, Beatrice and Francis for their warm compassion and Willamette Vital Hospice for their support.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!