MONTELLO, Wis. — Robert “Bob” D. Vent, age 87, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, and formerly of Montello and DeForest, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

A memorial service of Robert Vent is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Pastor Julie Krahn will preside, and full military honors by American Legion No. 351 of Montello will immediately follow the service. Bob will be inurned at Christian Faith Moravian Cemetery, DeForest.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to American Legion Post 351, P.O. Box 52, Montello, WI 53949.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. Visit www.CrawfordFH.com.

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