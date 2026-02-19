FOREST — Robert Paul “Bob” Parsell, of Forest, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Feb. 15, 2026, at Marion General Hospital.

A graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, at Hueston Cemetery, Forest, with Pastor Christopher Thacker officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by VFW Post No. 1182 and American Legion Post No. 259, both of Forest, and AMVETS Post No. 1994 of Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Parsell Memorial Fund or to Hardin County Veterans in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Bob’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

