Robert Andrew

Robert A. Andrew, age 87, previously from Tiro, died Feb. 12, 2026, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care, Upper Sandusky.

A private graveside service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Classics and Cruisers in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute, visit www.BringmanClarkcom.

