Patricia Wages

KENTON — Patricia “Pat” Ann (Pryor) Wages, 79, of Brownstown, passed away Sunday, March 30, 2025, with family by her side at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Patricia “Pat” Ann Wages are 1 p.m. Friday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Stacey Hamilton-Davis officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour before services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at LaRue Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Pat’s honor may be made to Tranquility Hospice, 1949 Ohio 37 W., Delaware, OH 43015.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!