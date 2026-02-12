Onecimo Ayala Villegas, of Upper Sandusky, died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at Marion General Hospital. He was 72.

A funeral service for Onecimo is 6 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Friar Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. Visitation is 4–6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home before the service.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!