Nikki Luman

SYCAMORE — Nikki “Nik” Hill Luman, age 48, died unexpectedly at 12:49 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 46 Madison St., Tiffin, with Pastor Charlene Thomas officiating. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, and also 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church before the service.

The family would like people to wear purple, sparkles or Ohio State gear to the visitation and memorial service. Nikki’s ashes will be buried at sea on her mom’s birthday so she can finally swim with the dolphins at sea.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882 to cover funeral expenses.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefunerlhome.com.

