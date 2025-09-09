Wooster – Nancy L. Mills, 89, of Wooster, passed away on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Smithville Western Care Center after a period of declining health.

A graveside funeral service for Nancy will be held 11:00am Thursday, September 11, 2025 at Plain Cemetery in Wooster, OH with Pastor Nathanael Fugate officiating.

The family would like to say a special “thank you” to the staff at Smithville Western Care and to Sprenger Hospice Care for the compassion that was shown to Nancy and the family.

Schlabach Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.SchlabachFH.com

