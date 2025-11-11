Michele Roper

ARLINGTON — Michele R. “Shelly” Roper, 60 of rural Arlington passed away peacefully on Friday, November 7, 2025.

A funeral service to celebrate Shelly’s life will begin at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 17, 2025 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Shelly to Gateway Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

Shelly was born in Upper Sandusky, the oldest child of Robert and Sharon (Ekleberry) Hosterman. She was a 1983 graduate of Mohawk High School. Shelly went on to obtain her Bachelors degree from the Columbus College of Art and Design.

On October 3, 1987, she married Martin “Marty” Roper and he survives along with two sons; Aaron (Kelsey) Roper and Noah (Vanessa) Roper both of Dublin, Ohio. Shelly is also survived by her parents, Robert and Sharon Hosterman and sister, Amy Hosterman all of Sycamore, Ohio.

Shelly worked as a commercial artist, illustrating for many greeting card companies over the years. She loved taking cycling trips with Marty and numerous family and friends over the years. Often stopping at art galleries along the way. She was deeply rooted in her faith and was a member of Gateway Church.