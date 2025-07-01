Mary E. Rea, age 108, of Marion, Brush Ridge, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care, Upper Sandusky.

Services for Mary E. Rea are 11 a.m. Saturday at Grand Prairie Baptist Church with Pastor Edwin Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Visitation for Mary is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and for one hour before service time Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Prairie Baptist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

