CAREY — Marcia Danner, 57, of Bloomville passed away Thursday, January 29, 2026 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by those she loved.

A Time to Gather, share memories and celebrate Marcia’s life will be on Thursday, February 5, 2026 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Marcia’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home, Pastor Joe Turner, officiating. Marcia will be laid to rest in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marcia’s honor to Avita Hospice, 1220 N. Market St. Gailon, Ohio 44833.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Marcia’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

