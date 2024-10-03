Loretta Gibson

CAREY — Loretta Belle Gibson, 81, of Carey, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

A celebration of life gathering is 12:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Loretta’s honor to the Wyandot County Humane Society.

Stombaugh- Batton & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Loretta’s family and those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory are asked to visit www.stombaughbatton.com.

