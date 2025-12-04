Loren H. Dillon, age 92, of Westerville and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital.

A funeral service for Loren Dillon will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the First Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be offici-ated by Rev. Doug Warburton. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Community Library and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbat-ton.com.

