Leo E. Hare, age 96, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at Altercare of Bucyrus.

Funeral services for Leo E. Hare are 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with burial to follow at Old Mission Cemetery, where military graveside rites to be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. Visitations will be held for one hour before service time at the funeral home Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences can be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

