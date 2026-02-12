Laura Conti Posted on February 12, 2026 0 CAREY — Laura Rae (Coppler) Conti, of Carey, died Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after a very brief stay. She was 45. Family will receive guests from 4-8 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton and Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Brother Randy Kin, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription