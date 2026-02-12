Laura Conti

CAREY — Laura Rae (Coppler) Conti, of Carey, died Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after a very brief stay. She was 45.

Family will receive guests from 4-8 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton and Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Brother Randy Kin, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!