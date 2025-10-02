Larry Watson

Larry Lynn Watson of Upper Sandusky, OH formerly of Wharton, passed away peacefully at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Monday evening, September 29, 2025.

If you are able, please donate blood. You never know when a loved one, friend or neighbor will be in need.

Visitation for Larry will be Saturday, October 4, 2025 at Lucas Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky from 1:00 am – 1:00 pm with funeral service officiated by Larry’s brother, Rev. Ed Watson at 1:00. Followed by internment at the Wharton Richland Union Cemetery.

Memorials and donations may be made to the Wharton First Church of God, oncology department at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

