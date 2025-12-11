BUCYRUS — Kathleen Allonas, 80, of Bucyrus, died on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus as result of recent breast cancer diagnosis.

All services for Kathy will take place on Monday, December 15 at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Her family will receive friends from 12 – 12:55 pm, followed by her funeral beginning at 1:00 pm with Certified Celebrant Lisa Snyder officiating. She will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.

If desired, donations can be made payable to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County, and these gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Memories and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her guestbook page at www.wisefuner-al.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!