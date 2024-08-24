Karen Tuttle

Betty Kibler was born in Michigan and lived her childhood in Tiffin, surrounding areas and Michigan. She was a longtime resident of Sycamore and Lykens. She passed peacefully Aug. 8, 2024, at Harrison Trails in Harrison.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Baseline Church, Bloomville, officiated by Shane Kouns, grandson, with burial following the service. Lunch will be provided by the ladies of the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with the funeral expenses.

