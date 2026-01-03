Karen Olson

With profound sadness we share the passing of Karen Long Olson.

Karen bravely fought cancer for two years before her passing at home on November 22, 2025. A Celebration of Life for Karen will be held at Lihue Lutheran Church on January 24, 2026. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lihue Lutheran Church or the Kauai Humane Society.

