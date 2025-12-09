Kaleb Schaffner

WEST UNITY — Kaleb John Schaffner, age 23, of West Unity, shed all his earthly and physical constraints and experienced freedom only Heaven can give on Dec. 7, 2025. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Even in his limited capacity, his infectious smile touched everyone he met and even in his passing, Kaleb will continue to touch lives in happy memories.

Visitation for Kaleb is 2-7 p.m. Friday at Lockport Mennonite Church, 9269 CR 21N, Stryker. Private family burial will take place at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Pastor Matt Weaver officiating. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Trinity Place of Filling Homes.

Condolences and fond memories can be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

