Julie Riedlinger

Julie K. Riedlinger, age 65, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, at her home surrounded by family.

A funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky, with Father Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky. A scripture wake service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s School and or Wyandot County 4-H Advisory Council for the scholarship fund, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

