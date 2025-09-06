Judith Welch

Judith Ann Welch, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Nevada, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care of Upper Sandusky.

Graveside services for Judith Ann Welch are 10 a.m. Monday at the Nevada Cemetery with Pastor Jay Scott officiating.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Hospice of Wyandot Memorial Hospital or the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. All memorials may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 (checks for the Color Guard may be made payable to Lucas-Batton).

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

