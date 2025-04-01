Judith Collins

CAREY — Judith Ann Collins, aged 82, died March 30, 2025, at Westbrook Assisted Living in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services 1 p.m. Thursday in Carey Memorial Evangelical Church, 229 E. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316, with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating. Burial will be in the Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s for Children or to a Humane Society of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Judith’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

