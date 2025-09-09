Joshua “Josh” Adam Schwenning

Lover of Tuesdays, golf carts, and technically G-rated gestures

September 15, 1981 – September 7, 2025

Joshua “Josh” Schwenning passed away peacefully on September 7, 2025, surrounded by his family, humor, and love — all things that defined his unforgettable life.

The funeral service for Joshua Schwenning will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with Bishop Ted Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitations will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the funeral home, and from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Friday, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, to assist with funeral expenses, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

