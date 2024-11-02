Jon Stansbery

FINDLAY — Jon Edward Stansbery, 63, of Findlay, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Visitation for Jon will be held from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 10 at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Ave., Findlay, OH 45840. An additional hour of visitation is 10-11 am.. Nov. 11, until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 120 W. Sandusky St., Findlay. Private burial will occur at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay. At Jon’s request, attendees are asked to not wear black, but asked to wear colorful clothing — especially orange and brown.

Donations in Jon’s memory may be shared with the BGSU Foundation — Volleyball Enhancement Fund, 1610 Stadium Drive, Bowling Green, OH 43403.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!