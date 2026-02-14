John Raymaley

AKRON — John Alvin Raymaley, 89, died peacefully at his home in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on February 2, 2026. He was born on April 22, 1936 to Benjamin and Sara Frater Raymaley in Harrison City, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on SATURDAY, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, 21 Aurora Street, Hudson, Ohio. Friends and family will be received at a reception following the service. Interment will follow at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery – Denmark Manor in Export, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Ecumenical Choir, c/o Anthony Gallina, Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316.

Services in care of the Billow Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1907 23 Rd. St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 (Billow 330-867-4141)

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!