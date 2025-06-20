Joan Warnement

FREMONT — Sister of Mercy Joan Marie Warnement (formerly Sister Mary Imogene), of Saint Bernardine Home, Fremont, transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home Saturday evening, May 24, 2025. Sisters, staff, and family had been with her then and throughout the days preceding her death.

A welcoming service and funeral mass were held previously at St. Bernardine Home, Fremont. The burial followed at Our Lady of the Pines Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were under the care of Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Crematory, Fremont.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Bernardine Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hermanfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!