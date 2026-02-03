Jimmy Hinkle

Jimmy L. Hinkle passed away Saturday, Jan. 31, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he had resided the last three years due to dementia.

There will be no services at the request of Jim himself.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center activities fund and/or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial. Memorials may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

The family would like to give a big thank you to the awesome staff at the Wyandot County Home who kept Jim well fed, well cared for and well loved. We also want to thank Hospice of Wyandot Memorial for keeping him comfortable in his last couple days.

