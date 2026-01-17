Jerry Everhart

FINDLAY — Jerry L. Everhart, 87, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Per Jerry’s wishes, his body was donated to the Ohio State University for anatomical study.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jerry’s name may be made to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Activities Department, 7830 Ohio 199, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay (419-422-1500) is honored to serve Jerry’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.

