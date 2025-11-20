Jay McCreary

MARION — Jay L. McCreary, age 74, of Marion, passed away Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, at Marion General Hospital.

Family and friends may call from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. A Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, with Fr. Edward Shikina officiating. Burial will be held privately for the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Resource Center of Wyandot County, the Wyandot County Community Foundation or to the charity of one’s choice.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Jay’s family.

Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

