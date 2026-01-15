Janet Hill

Janet S. Hill, age 81, of Nevada, died Jan. 12, 2026, at her residence.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Pamela Lamb-Hart officiating. Interment is in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Friday before time of services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Old Mission Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. ,Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

