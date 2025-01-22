James Ruttman

BUCYRUS — James Scott Ruttmann, 67, of Bucyrus, died Monday, January 20, 2025 at Avita Health System Bucyrus. He had been in failing health, however his death was unexpected.

All services for Jim will be at Wise Funeral Service 129, W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio. His family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, January 24 and from 10 – 10:55 am on Saturday. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 Saturday with Pastor David Layton officiating and burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

If desired, donations can be made payable to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County or to any local organization that fights alcohol dependency. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his guestbook at www.wisefuneral.com.

