James Reile

James W. Reile, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully at Blanchard Valley Hospital on February 10, 2026.

A funeral service will be held Monday, February 16, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph-Salem Heritage Society, 7975 Twp Hwy, 103, Carey, (Wyandot county), Ohio with Father Savio Manavalan OFM Conv. & Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Visitation will be held at Bringman Clark Funeral Home Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m., with a 4:00 p.m. Catholic Prayer Service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph/Salem Heritage Society or to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 East Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!