James Little

James (Jim) Earl Little passed away at 11:59 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, with his wife and family at his side at his home in LaRue.

Funeral services for James E. “Jim” Little are 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Steve Hess officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kenton Alliance Church and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.

