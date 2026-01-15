Jack Leonard

Jack D. Leonard, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, died peacefully while surrounded by his family Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.

Funeral services for Jack D. Leonard are 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home, and also for hour before service time at the funeral home Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Upper Sandusky Parks Deptartment or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave.. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!