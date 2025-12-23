Henry Hensel

Henry L. Hensel, of Marseilles, died Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at his residence. He was 65.

A celebration of life is 1 p.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Gregory Leigh officiating. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before services at the funeral home.

