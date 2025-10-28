Helen Rall

Helen Rosemarie Rall, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Columbus, passed away.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish with Friar Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv., officiating. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday. For Helen’s family and friends in Columbus, a prayer service will be held later at Holy Name Parish.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in honor of the love and care they provided Helen in her final years, and sent to Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit ww.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute video, send a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!