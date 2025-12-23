Helen King

Helen L. King, age 93, of Bucyrus, passed away Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Trustwell Living at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Nevada Cemetery, and will be officiated by Helen’s beloved son-in-law, Howard Schmidt.

In lieu of flowers, memo-rial contributions may be made to Trustwell Living at Carlisle Place, Sew Nice Kids Camp, Holmes Township Volunteer Fire Department or the Crawford County Council on Aging, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Helen was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Oceola to Franklin L. and Lillie Mae ( Nelson ) Tschanen .

Helen married William V. “Si” King on April 19, 1953, and he preceded her in death Oct. 2, 2010.

Helen is survived by her children, Kevin (Susan) King, of Westerville; and Cathleen (Howard) Schmidt, of Round Hill, Virginia; grandchildren

Lillie Schmidt, Timothy (Olivia) Schmidt, Ian Schmidt, GraceAnna Schmidt, Tyler King and Bryan King; along with two great-grandchildren, Ruth and Helen; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Edward “Buster” Tschanen; and two sisters, Inez Dunkel and Artie Housley.

Helen graduated from Holmes Liberty High School in 1950. She went on to work for many years as a cake baker and decorator, a cook for Holmes Liberty School and for Sew Nice in Upper Sandusky.

Helen attended Epworth United Methodist Church.

Helen was an avid quilter, lifelong learner and she was always generous with her time — helping anyone she could.

