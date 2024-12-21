Helen Appleman

FINDLAY — Helen Pauline (Graham) Appleman, 103, passed away Dec. 14, 2024, surrounded by family at the home of her granddaughter, Kayleen (Vince) DePue, in Plainfield Township, Michigan.

Funeral services in Michigan to celebrate Helen’s life were held Friday at Hurst Funeral Home, with visitation before the service. Claude Johnson served as officiant, and a luncheon immediately followed in the Hurst Celebration Center.

Funeral services in Ohio to celebrate her life are 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at John Stewart Methodist Church, with visitation from 12-1 p.m. before the service. The Rev. Betsy Bowen will serve as officiant, and a luncheon will immediately follow. Private interment will be at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, South Dakota, 57326, Cherry Street Mission Ministries, 1501 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43604, or John Stewart Methodist Church, 130 W. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Memories of Helen and messages of condolence for her family may be shared at www.hurstfh.com.

