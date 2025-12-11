Gladys Click

CAREY — Gladys “Patsy” Click, 92, of Carey, passed away Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at the Wyandot Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation for Gladys is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Gladys’ celebration of life service is 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Brent Lange, officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gladys’ honor to Huntington Disease Society of America.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Gladys’ family by visiting www.stombaughbat-ton.com.

