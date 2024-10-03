Gene Binau

Gene A. Binau, age 95, of Upper Sandusky, died Monday Sept. 30, 2024, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Interment will follow in North Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Wyandot County. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home before time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the North Salem Cemetery Association or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

