SHELBY — Gary A. Cole, age 83, a longtime rural Crestline area resident, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, September 22, 2024 at the Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville. His death follows an eight-month battle with cancer.

It should only be fitting that Gary’s services will take place at Lowe-Volk Park and Nature Center, 5401 SR 598, Crestline, OH 44827 on Sunday, October 13, 2024 (please note the exact date). Family will greet guests at the nature center building from 1-4 pm. For those who desire and are able, it is encouraged for guests to enjoy the entire park including the walking paths, waterways, nature, exhibits, and hiking trails. Certainly, appropriate dress for outdoor activities is welcomed- come dressed in what makes you comfortable. Gary’s funeral services will take place following the visitation at the nature center building at 4 pm with Pastor Diane Thomas, Gary’s pastor, officiating. A meal for guests will immediately follow the services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following three organizations that meant so much to Gary: the Crawford County Parks District, Crawford County Council on Aging, or The Shelby Foundation for a future scholarship fund. Contributions may be made at the services at Lowe-Volk Park and Nature Center or mailed to the Penwell Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875.

The Penwell Funeral Home is proud to provide care to Gary and his family. Condolences may be left on Gary’s obituary on the funeral home’s website (PenwellFuneralHome.com) or their Facebook page (Facebook.com/PenwellFuneralHome).

