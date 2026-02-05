Francis Wright

Francis Ronald Wright, age 99, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 4, 2026, at the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Rich officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home before time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!