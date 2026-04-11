Francis Andrew Jr. Posted on April 11, 2026 0 Francis S. “Butch” Andrew Jr., age 77, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at home. Services for Butch will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging, American Cancer Society or the Michael J. Fox Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription