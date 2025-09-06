Frances Powers

Frances “Fran” Louise Powers, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sept. 2, 2025, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sept. 27in the Moose Lodge in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial.

Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.cremationservicesofohio.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!